Assam's Nayanmoni Saikia, one of the team members of the Indian Women's team who bagged gold medal in Lawn Bowl at the Commonwealth Games, 2022, has been promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) today.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitated Nayanmoni Saikia at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

Nayanmani Saikia and her team won the historic gold medal in the Lawn Bowl event at Commonwealth Games 2022 with a 17-10 victory over South Africa.

The team consisted of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third), and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip).

Nayanmoni came to the limelight with her performance which helped the Indian women's team secure their first medal in the history of lawn ball event at the Commonwealth Games.

Nayanmani hails from Tengabari village in Sarupathar, Golaghat district. After the medal was confirmed, there was a wave of joy in Sarupathar. There was also a cheerful atmosphere at the player's residence. Dhansiri District Sports Association and various organizations are jointly rejoicing in Nayanmoni’s achievement.