Cyber fraud risks take centre stage at NABARD workshop for northeast banks

Cyber-enabled frauds and weaknesses in KYC processes are emerging as a major threat to rural banking in the Northeast, prompting the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to convene a focused workshop for regional rural banks and state cooperative banks operating in the region.

The day-long programme, hosted by NABARD’s Assam regional office, brought together bankers, regulators and law enforcement officials to address rising incidents of cyber fraud, gaps in risk management and the need for quicker response mechanisms in rural financial institutions.

Senior police officials flagged the growing sophistication of cybercrime targeting bank customers in semi-urban and rural areas. They underlined that delayed reporting remains one of the biggest challenges, often allowing fraudsters to move funds beyond recovery. Law enforcement agencies stressed that action within the first 24 to 48 hours is critical to blocking fraudulent transactions and limiting losses.

Banking regulators and cybersecurity specialists highlighted that branch-level staff remain the first line of defence. Sessions focused on strengthening KYC and AML compliance, improving internal controls and building cyber awareness among frontline officials who interact directly with customers.

Experts from NABARD’s central cybersecurity and IT team, along with representatives from the Reserve Bank of India, CERT-In and other financial security agencies, shared case studies on recent fraud patterns and regulatory expectations. The discussions emphasised the need for closer coordination between banks and investigative agencies as cyber threats continue to evolve.

Officials from the Assam Police cyber crime unit cautioned that rural customers are increasingly being targeted through social engineering, phishing and fake investment schemes, making preventive education as important as technical safeguards.

The workshop also addressed investment and treasury management, with banking professionals outlining risk mitigation strategies amid volatile markets and tightening compliance norms.

By the end of the sessions, participants agreed that technology upgrades alone would not be sufficient without timely reporting, trained personnel and regular information-sharing between banks and law enforcement. NABARD indicated that similar capacity-building initiatives would be needed to protect rural depositors and maintain confidence in the region’s financial system.