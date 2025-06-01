In a coordinated operation between the Puducherry Police and Bhuragaon Police, two individuals from Assam have been apprehended in connection with a high-value cyber fraud case involving Rs 54 lakh.





The arrested individuals have been identified as Abbas Ali, son of the late Kubed Ali of Gariabori village under Laharighat Police Station, and Hajibur Rahman, son of Abbas Ali, a resident of Gariagaon, Boralimari under Bhuragaon Police Station — both located in Morigaon district, Assam.





According to official sources, the duo allegedly defrauded a resident of Puducherry of ₹54 lakh through cyber means. Following extensive investigation and technical surveillance, a team of Puducherry Police, with local support from Bhuragaon Police, successfully tracked down and detained the accused.





The two suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to be transferred to Puducherry for further interrogation and legal proceedings. Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover the broader network behind the cyber fraud.