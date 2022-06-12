A Cyber security programmes was held today at Hardatta Virduttbhawan in Rangia. The event was co-hosted by the Kamrup District Police and the Home Department's Cyber Security Division.

The programme has been launched across India by the Home Department and Cultural Department of the Government of India with the slogan "Azadi, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ".

A play on cybercrime is performed by the National Theatre Academy and the programme discusses in detail how to avoid cybercrime, and how people today have become the most accepted cybercrime.

Police have taken up this special event to bring the police and the public closer to raise awareness about cyber crimes.

CID Superintendent of Police Pranavjyoti Goswami, and Guwahati IIT Professor Sukumar Nandi were the chief guests at today's event.