A “Cyber Security Capacity Building Programme for MSMEs in India” workshop was conducted today, June 17 at the Conference Hall of District Industries & Commerce Centre, Barpeta from 11 A.M. onwards.

The program was inaugurated by Additional District Commissioner, Barpeta Sri Jayanata Bora, ACS in presence of General Manager i/c, District Industries & Commerce Centre, Barpeta, Lead District Manager, UCO Bank, Barpeta and Superintendent of Taxes, Barpeta also participated later.

The initiative aims to increase the cyber security resilience of MSMEs by providing comprehensive training, raising awareness, and promoting the adoption of cyber-resilient practices.

The participants were existing MSMEs, business owners of Barpeta District and nearby area alongwith many aspiring and enthusiast entrepreneurs as well as many business & women participants who full heartedly participated in the event.

In this workshop Subham Ghosh, Programme associate and Pratyush Banerjee, Programme associate of

CUTS International put up splendid presentation alongwith real time experience sharing session to about 80 nos. of MSMEs/ entrepreneurs.

The session was very interactive, information and many queries have been addressed by the concerned resource persons. The feedback of the people was positive and most of them have shown keen interest in starting their own businesses or expanding the existing ones in coming time.