Assam Police hosts national workshop to boost cyber safety and financial security

Assam Police organised a National Capacity Building Workshop on February 2, in Guwahati, centring on cybersecurity, cyber hygiene, and financial safety. The initiative, integrated under the Sishu Mitra Programme, drew participation from law enforcement officers, civil society members, and community-based organisations.

Partners in the workshop included CyberPeace Corps, the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance, and Mastercard India, reflecting a multi-stakeholder approach to combating rising threats in the digital domain. The event marked a significant step in Assam Police's ongoing efforts to promote digital safety and foster a culture of cyber awareness across the state.

The workshop’s formal inauguration was led by Sarmistha Barua, APS, who serves as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Women) and the Nodal Officer of the Sishu Mitra Programme. Her opening remarks underlined the increasing necessity for coordinated responses to both cyber and financial fraud, as digital threats continue to evolve.

Barua emphasised the importance of equipping police personnel and community members with up-to-date knowledge and skills to respond effectively to new and sophisticated cyber challenges.

Sessions throughout the day were designed to raise awareness and build institutional preparedness across policing and community sectors. Participants examined strategies for strengthening response mechanisms at both the organisational and grassroots levels, setting the stage for enhanced collaboration between law enforcement and local communities.

The workshop also provided a platform for sharing real-world experiences and case studies, enabling attendees to learn from practical examples and develop actionable insights.

A major focus of the workshop was on the role of law enforcement and wider community stakeholders in developing 'Cyber First Responders', capable of promptly addressing emerging digital security issues. The sessions highlighted training and preparedness as central components in building a proactive defence against cyber threats.

Special attention was given to empowering frontline officers and volunteers to act swiftly during incidents, ensuring rapid containment and mitigation of cyber incidents.

Representatives from CyberPeace Corps and Mastercard India engaged with attendees to discuss current trends and challenges in digital crime, providing insights into best practices for maintaining cyber hygiene. The Department of Financial Services contributed perspectives on financial safety in the context of increasing online fraud. Attendees were encouraged to adopt a holistic approach to cyber safety, combining technical measures with public awareness campaigns to reduce vulnerabilities.

In a public message shared on X, Assam Police stated, “Through this initiative, Assam Police aims to build strong awareness and response mechanisms against cybercrime and financial fraud at both institutional and community levels,” reaffirming the department’s commitment to a dual-level approach. The message further highlighted the importance of sustained vigilance and continuous learning to stay ahead of cybercriminals.

The workshop featured interactive sessions on future collaboration in cybersecurity and cyber resilience. Engaged discussions addressed the need for ongoing partnerships and knowledge-sharing to adapt to the rapidly changing threat environment. Participants explored opportunities for joint training programmes, resource sharing, and the establishment of dedicated cyber safety cells within local communities.

Following the formal proceedings, Major Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President of CyberPeace, met with Assam Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh. Their dialogue focused on exploring avenues for strengthening long-term cooperation and advancing cyber safety initiatives in Assam. The meeting underscored the shared commitment of all stakeholders to build a safer and more resilient digital ecosystem for the state’s citizens.