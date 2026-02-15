Assam CM reviews ongoing construction of Guwahati's Cycle Factory, Bharalumukh flyovers on February 14
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed construction progress of two Guwahati flyovers on 14 February night. The Cycle Factory flyover will open before Bohag Bihu, with Bharalumukh flyover set to open by 10 March. Openings aim to improve urban mobility and ease congestion in key areas of Guwahati.
- Cycle Factory flyover to open before Bohag Bihu, no formal inauguration due to election rules.
- Bharalumukh flyover set to open by 10 March, easing traffic before festival season.
- Flyovers expected to reduce congestion and improve travel times for Guwahati commuters.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the night of February 14 reviewed the progress of construction works of the Cycle Factory and Bharalumukh flyovers in Guwahati, assessing the pace of ongoing developments.
The Chief Minister stated that the Cycle Factory flyover will be opened to the public before Bohag Bihu. However, no formal inaugural function will be organised due to the enforcement of the election Model Code of Conduct.
He further informed that the Bharalumukh flyover is scheduled to be opened by March 10. Once operational, the flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time for commuters across the city.
The Bharalumukh flyover will improve connectivity for residents travelling from Santipur to Jalukbari and from Sukleshwar to Santipur, ensuring smoother and faster movement along these key routes.
Both projects are expected to enhance urban mobility and strengthen Guwahati’s traffic infrastructure.
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