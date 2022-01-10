GUWAHATI: Snehankar Chakroborty, a cyclist who has been riding from Biswanath Chariali of Assam to Itanagar with the aim of creating awareness about the need for social and financial security of journalists, reached Itanagar on Friday.

Speaking to the reporters at the press club in Itanagar, Chakroborty said that he along with a few enthusiast cyclists who are working on creating awareness on climate change, started the ride from Biswanath Chariali on the morning of January 6 and reached Banderdewa in the evening.

He further said that the prime objective behind his ride is to create awareness on the need to ensure social and financial security of journalists in the country. There are few organisations that really raise a voice for the rights of journalists.

Previously, he had pedaled from Guwahati to Biswanath Chariali (300km) in 2019, from Biswanath Chariali to Bhalukpong (170km) in 2020, from Biswanath Chariali to Sadiya via Bogibeel Bridge in 2020 and Siliguri to Sikkim (226km) in 2021 to create awareness on journalists' rights.