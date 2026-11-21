The northeastern region, particularly Assam and Meghalaya, is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming days as the effects of Cyclone Akvan continue to influence weather conditions across several parts of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast. Although the cyclonic system, which originated in the Bay of Bengal, may have weakened, it continues to move north-northeastwards, triggering rainfall activity across multiple states.

According to the IMD, isolated areas of Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. Heavy showers are also forecast in parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand on November 21, while isolated areas of Sikkim may receive heavy rainfall. Odisha, meanwhile, is likely to witness light rainfall.

The weather department has also predicted scattered rainfall across parts of southern India between November 21 and 23.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala, Mahe and Rayalaseema are likely to receive scattered showers during this period, with another spell of rainfall expected on November 26. Parts of Karnataka may also experience scattered rainfall between November 23 and 26.

Cold Conditions Intensify In Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, winter conditions are gradually intensifying across Delhi-NCR, with partly cloudy skies expected on November 21 and 22. The national capital is likely to witness clearer skies from November 23, with no rainfall forecast during the period.

Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to remain between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to range between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has also warned of dense fog over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab over the next two days, which could affect visibility in several areas.

Rainfall, Dense Fog Likely In Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, isolated rainfall is likely in some areas on November 21, while western parts of the state are expected to remain dry.

Dense fog is also likely to affect several parts of the state, with such conditions expected to persist until Sunday.

The latest forecast indicates continued rainfall activity across parts of eastern, northeastern and southern India, even as temperatures gradually decline and winter conditions strengthen across the northern states.