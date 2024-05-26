In response to the alarming formation of Cyclonic Storm “Remal” over the North Bay of Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Govt. of India has issued a warning, indicating its potential to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over North Bay of Bengal, affecting the North Eastern States.

As a proactive measure to mitigate potential risks posed by the cyclonic conditions, the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Assam, has instructed the imposition of precautionary measures, including restrictions on the plying of boats in the main streams of Brahmaputra, Aie, and Manas River of Bongaigaon district.

In light of the emergent need to safeguard public safety and prevent loss of lives, I, Sri Nabadeep Pathak, ACS, District Magistrate, Bongaigaon, have invoked Section 144 Cr. PC to enforce restrictions on the movement/plying of both Machine and Country Boats along the Brahmaputra, Aie, and Manas Rivers within the jurisdiction of Bongaigaon district. This restriction will be effective from 3:00 P.M. on May 26, 2024, until May 31, 2024.

Any violation of this order is punishable under Section 188 IPC and other relevant laws. This measure is imperative in ensuring the safety and security of commuters and preventing potential hazards associated with the cyclonic conditions.

This order is passed ex-parte under Section 144 Cr. PC, considering the necessity and exigency in the interest of public safety and security.