The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled at least three trains on December 2 as Cyclonic Storm 'Michaung' is expected to intensify in the next 24 hours.

The cyclonic formation, according to the IMD, was lying over about 440 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 420 km southeast of Chennai.

As per a release from the NF Railways in view of the ensuing cyclone MICHAUNG hitting Coastal Andhra Pradesh, the following trains are cancelled:

Cancellation of trains:

Train No. 22504 (DBRG-CAPE)

Journey Commencing on:

02.12.2023 & 03.12.2023



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Train No. 12510 (GHY-SMVB)

Journey Commencing on:

03.12.2023 & 04.12.2023

Train No. 15630 (SHTT-TBM)

Journey Commencing on:

08.12.2023

On the otherhand, the Southern Railway has cancelled 118 trains in Tamil Nadu, including long-distance trains in other states between December 3-6.

Some of the trains include Nizamuddin Chennai Duronto Express, Kochuveli – Gorakhpur Raptisagar Express, Gaya Chennai Express, Barauni - Coimbatore Special train, Vijayawada Janshatabdi, Trivandrum Secunderabad Sabari Express, Patna-Ernakulam Super Fast Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Weekly Super Fast Express, Trivandrum-New Delhi Kerala Express, among others.