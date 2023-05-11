The India Meteorological Department forecasted that due to Cyclone Mocha, Tripura and Mizoram are expected to record heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 13 and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 14.

Meanwhile, Nagaland, Manipur and South Assam will also record heavy rain on Sunday, May 14.

Based on the National Bulletin at 0830 hours IST of May 11, the Cyclonic storm Mocha is very likely to move north-northwestwards and gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm around the night of today, the 11th of May. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually, move north-northeastwards from the 12th May morning and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm around the 12th May evening over the central Bay of Bengal.

Also Read: Storm ravages Assam’s Chapar under Dhubri district, poultry farms damaged completely

It would reach its peak intensity around the 13th of May evening. It is likely to cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around noon of 14th May 2023 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph.

Cyclonic storm “Mocha” pronounced as “Mokha” over the southeast Bay of Bengal.



The cyclonic storm “Mocha” pronounced as “Mokha” over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph during the past 06 hours and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of 11th May 2023 over the same region near latitude 11.4°N and longitude 88.0°E, about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1190 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and 1100 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar).

