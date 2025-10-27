Cyclone Montha intensifies over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues alert for Andhra, Yanam, and South Odisha coasts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert for the coasts of Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and adjoining South Odisha as Cyclonic Storm ‘Montha’ intensifies over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. The weather agency cautioned that the system is expected to strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.

According to IMD’s 4 AM bulletin, Cyclone Montha (pronounced Mon-Tha) was centered near latitude 11.7°N and longitude 85.5°E, approximately 600 km east-southeast of Chennai, 680 km south-southeast of Kakinada, and 710 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.

Moving west-northwestwards at about 16 kmph, the storm is projected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, on the evening or night of October 28. During landfall, wind speeds are likely to reach 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Coastal States

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha between October 27 and 29, as the system approaches the coast.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy showers expected on October 27 and 28.

Andhra Pradesh and Yanam: Rainfall to intensify with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) likely on October 28.

Odisha: Southern districts may witness very heavy to extremely heavy rain on October 28 and 29.

Inland states including Telangana, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar are also expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the days following the landfall.

The IMD clarified that Cyclone Montha will not directly impact the Northeastern region. As the system weakens over central and eastern India after landfall, light to moderate rain or thundershowers may occur in parts of southern Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura between October 29 and 30, due to moisture incursion from the cyclone’s remnants.

The department added that no heavy rainfall, flooding, or strong wind hazards are expected in Assam or other Northeastern states at this stage. No specific weather warnings have been issued for the region, though IMD will continue to monitor for any secondary effects through the week.