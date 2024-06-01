Rescue operations in the wake of Cyclone Remal have successfully saved a total of 966 people and 89 animals as of today. The efforts, led by the Assam Fire and Emergency Services (FnESAssam) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), continue relentlessly to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by the disaster.

In the past 24 hours alone, 516 people and 41 animals were rescued, underscoring the tireless dedication of the rescue teams working on the ground day and night. The coordinated efforts aim to provide immediate relief and support to those impacted by the cyclone.

The commitment to saving lives remains unwavering, with rescue teams navigating challenging conditions to reach and assist those in need. The teams' prompt and effective actions have been crucial in mitigating the cyclone's impact and providing necessary aid to the affected communities.

Authorities have reiterated their steadfast commitment to continue rescue operations and provide comprehensive support throughout this challenging period.