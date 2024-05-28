The Haflong-Silchar link road has been cut off pertaining to the heavy rainfall on May 28.

A large portion of the road was washed off due to raising water level of river following heavy rainfall in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Dima Hasao district, the district administration has closed the Haflong-Silchar connecting road till June 1.

Till now 1 person has lost its life and 17 others were injured due to the strong winds and heavy rains that lashed several parts of the state.

The Mizoram state government ordered the closure of all government offices on May 28 in view of the inclement weather and the warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Cyclone Remal.

According to recent weather forecasts, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim are likely to experience intense rainfall, posing potential risks of flooding and landslides.