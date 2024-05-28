Cotton University has postponed its undergraduate exams scheduled for May 28, 2024, due to adverse weather conditions, prioritizing student safety. The Sixth Semester exams have been rescheduled to June 5, 2024. The university's notification emphasizes the need to ensure the well-being of students amid the severe weather.

In a related move, authorities in Golaghat district have announced the closure of all government, provincialized, and private schools to protect students from the harsh weather conditions. Similarly, in Karimganj district, all educational institutions, both government and private, will remain closed on May 28 and 29, 2024. Despite the closures, scheduled semester and compartmental exams will proceed as planned.

These decisions align with the Disaster Management Act of 2005, which empowers authorities to take necessary precautions during natural calamities to ensure public safety. The measures reflect the commitment of educational and district authorities to mitigate risks and safeguard students during the inclement weather.