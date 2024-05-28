In response to an adverse weather forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Government of Assam, Office of the District Commissioner, Karimganj, has issued an official order for the closure of all educational institutions in the district. The closure is scheduled for two days, specifically on the 28th and 29th of May, 2024.

The decision to close educational institutions comes in anticipation of incessant rainfall and deteriorating weather conditions expected to affect Karimganj district. The directive applies to both government and private educational institutions operating within the district boundaries.

However, despite the closure of schools and colleges, it has been clarified that scheduled semester and Compartmental exams will proceed as planned during the specified dates.

This precautionary measure aligns with the provisions outlined in Section 30(2)(v) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which empowers authorities to take necessary actions to mitigate risks and ensure public safety during adverse weather events.