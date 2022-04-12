On Tuesday, a terrible incident occurred in Laharighat. Instead of gas, only water came out from a cylinder. The incident occurred at the Shanti Indane Gas Agency in the Morigaon district.

The cylinder was purchased for Rs 1020 by a man named Ikramanul Islam of Barbari village under the police station. However, instead of gas, only water came out of the cylinder.

The gas cylinder was purchased by the youth from Shanti Indane Service, a gas agency. This incident has caused a stir in the region. Notably, at a time when price rise has become an epidemic, some people like the owners of the Shanti Gas Agency at Laharighat are making easy money by harassing the customers. The alleged Agency in Laharighat has been accused of organising many such corruptions.