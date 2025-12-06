Daisy sparks panic: Escaped lioness recaptured at Dhaka Zoo after 2.5 hours

A lioness from Dhaka Zoo sparked panic on December 5 after escaping from her cage and roaming freely within the sprawling compound for more than two and a half hours before being tranquilised and brought back safely.

The incident triggered an emergency evacuation of visitors from the Mirpur amusement facility, which was crowded due to the weekend.

Zoo authorities discovered that Daisy, one of the five lions at the facility, was missing at around 4:45 pm.

A frantic search operation was immediately launched as officials feared she might make her way beyond the zoo’s boundaries. She was finally located within the six-foot-high netted enclosure and returned to the cage in the evening.

Efforts to tranquilise the lioness proved difficult after sunset, as dense trees and obstacles prevented clear access to dart her. Eventually, doses of sedatives took effect, allowing zoo staff to recapture her.

Director Mohammad Rafiqul Islam Talukder raised suspicions of foul play, stating that both iron-gate locks of the lion’s cage were found open though its grille showed no signs of tampering. A committee has been formed to probe possible sabotage.

Officials confirmed that Daisy never exited the zoo premises, and visitors were evacuated just minutes after the alarm was raised. The zoo currently has five lions, including the escaped lioness.