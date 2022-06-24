The Dalai Lama, a spiritual leader from Tibet, donated Rs. 10 lakh to support the flood relief work in Assam and expressed condolences over the suffering caused on by calamity.

In a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he express his sadness about the hardship caused to so many people in your state due to the recent floods. Also offer condolences to to the families who have lost loved ones, and to everyone affected by the flooding,

“As a mark of my solidarity with the people of Assam, I am donating Rs 10,00,000 from the Gaden Phodrang Trust of the Dalai Lama to support these agencies,” the letter read.

Thanking him, Sarma tweeted: “Assam is humbly feeling blessed at His Holiness @DalaiLama expressing concerns at ravaging floods in Assam and hardships it is causing. He has graciously sent his blessings.”

The state government is grateful to the Gaden Phodrang Trust for the donation, the chief minister said in the Twitter post.

The Tibetan spiritual guru stated that it is extremely unfortunate that monsoon rains in Assam and other parts of the country wreak havoc year after year. The flooding has resulted in extensive loss of life and property, as well as the displacement of millions of people over the last week.

54.50 lakh people are affected by the state’s disastrous floods, which have claimed 101 lives so far this year.