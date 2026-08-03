‘Damage far worse than what television shows’: Assam CM says entire villages may need rebuilding in Sivasagar, Charaideo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 3 said the scale of devastation caused by the recent floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts was far more severe than what was visible on television, stressing that financial relief alone would not be sufficient to help affected communities recover.

After travelling by tractor through the severely damaged areas of Nepali Khuti, the chief minister said the government may have to undertake the reconstruction of entire villages in some of the worst-hit regions.

“The damage in Sivasagar and Charaideo is far more severe than what is being shown on television. Flood relief alone will not be enough,” Sarma said.

Referring to the widespread destruction of homes, livestock and local infrastructure, the chief minister said areas such as Bihubor, Nepali Khuti, Betbari and Nimaijan may require comprehensive rehabilitation and reconstruction.

“In places such as Bihubor, Nepali Khuti, Betbari and Nimaijan, we may have to rebuild entire villages,” he said.

Sarma visited the flood-ravaged areas of Nepali Khuti by tractor to assess the extent of damage and interact with affected residents. Several parts of the region continue to face extensive destruction following the recent floods, with homes damaged, livestock lost and livelihoods severely affected.

The chief minister’s remarks indicate that the government is considering a broader rehabilitation strategy beyond the distribution of immediate relief assistance, particularly in areas where large-scale damage has made it difficult for families to return to normal life.

The proposed rehabilitation measures are expected to include an assessment of damaged houses, public infrastructure and the livelihood losses suffered by affected communities.

The recent floods have caused widespread devastation across Upper Assam, with Sivasagar and Charaideo among the worst-hit districts. Thousands of families were displaced as floodwaters submerged villages, damaged homes and affected agricultural land and livestock.

The chief minister said the government would continue assessing the ground situation and take necessary steps to ensure the long-term rehabilitation of families affected by the disaster.