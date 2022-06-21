Minister for water resources and public relations Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday inspected the embankments in the Bagaribari area of Tamulpur District which have been affected by the flood waters of the Puthimari River flowing down from Bhutan.

Hazarika also instructed the district administration to make medical & health care arrangements available as soon as the water recedes. The damaged sections of the embankments will be permanently rebuilt in December- January.

Talking to InsideNE, Pijush Hazarika stated, “I along with the President of BJP Assam Pradesh Shri Bhabesh Kalita inspected the embankments in the Bagaribari area of Tamulpur District today which have been affected by the flood waters of the Puthimari River flowing down from Bhutan and also met the food affected people currently sheltered in temporary relief camps to enquire if they have all necessary facilities like food, drinking water, medical facilities, etc”.

“I directed the Water Resources Department to repair the damaged sections as soon as the flood has receded and instructed the district administration to make medical & health care arrangements available as soon as the water recedes. The damaged sections of the embankments will be permanently rebuilt in December- January”.

The flood situation in the Tamulpur district remains unchanged. Many people have lost their homes in different parts of the district and have been destroyed in agricultural land. The Pagladia river flowing from the Bhutan hills has set the door to the houses of several families in Chapatal village under the Tamulpur Revenue Circle.

It is worthy to note that 55662 people from 62 villages have been affected by floods in the district. Already 14 shelter camps have been set up in Tamulpur.