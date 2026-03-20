Daniel Langthasa files nomination in Haflong, targets BJP over ‘uneven development’ in hill district

Daniel Langthasa, candidate of the National People's Party (NPP), filed his nomination for the Haflong Assembly constituency on March 20.

Langthasa was accompanied by NPP national vice president James Sangma and thousands of party supporters. He reached the Haflong District Commissioner’s office around 1 pm and submitted his nomination papers before the Returning Officer A.K. Elias Ahmed.

After filing his nomination, Langthasa said he did so with the love and blessings of the people of Dima Hasao district. He added that the NPP is contesting the elections with a new vision for the region. Highlighting the party’s growth, he said the NPP, which originated in the Northeast, has now emerged as a national party with a core objective of uniting indigenous communities of the region.

Launching an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party government, Langthasa alleged that development in Dima Hasao has been uneven. He claimed that only a small section—around five percent—has benefited, while the remaining 95 percent of the population has seen little to no development. “People of the hill district are now seeking change,” he asserted.

He also raised issues such as poor road construction due to non-payment of contractors, shortage of LPG supply, and lack of land protection in the Sixth Schedule area. He alleged that large tracts of land have been handed over to outside companies without the consent of local villagers.

Langthasa said that the people are not just supporting him, but are looking for a representative who will raise their concerns effectively in the Assembly. He further stated that if elected, he would advocate for the proper implementation of Article 244(A) of the Constitution and work towards safeguarding the provisions of the Sixth Schedule.

Commenting on the electoral contest, he said the fight against BJP candidate Rupali Langthasa may not be very tough, adding that it could have been more challenging had another candidate been fielded.