Guwahati: The Darrang district magistrate imposed Section 144 CRPC with immediate effect on Wednesday in order to avoid a disturbance of peace and quiet. The order will be in effect until further orders are issued. '' Whereas, given the current situation, it appears to me that there is every likelihood of a breach of peace and tranquilly in the Darrang district; Whereas, in order to ensure the smooth functioning of normal life and a healthy and pollution-free environment in the district, certain measures must be taken immediately.

"And whereas I am satisfied that there is a need in the district of Darrang which warrants the imposition of prohibitory order under Section 144 Cr.P.C; Now, therefore 1, Pranab Kr. Sarmah, District Magistrate, Darrang, Mangaldai do hereby prohibit the followings to prevent any probable breach of peace and tranquility,'' the order from Darrang District Magistrate read.

According to the order, any procession, demonstration, or blockade on National Highway 15 is prohibited, as is walking in public places and taking buses without wearing a face mask.

''Entry of unauthorized person or unnecessary crowding, Dharna within 100 (one hundred) meters radius of the Deputy Commissioner's office. Assembly of five or more persons in public places including National Highway without permission from the authority concerned is banned,'' the order read further.

Processions, gatherings, protests, Dharnas, and rallies that could cause communal strife have also been banned by the district magistrate.