Dates announced for Ambubachi Mela 2026, Kamakhya temple begins preparations

Preparations have commenced for the annual Ambubachi Mela at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, one of the largest religious gatherings in northeastern India, with just a month remaining for the event.

According to members of the temple’s Doloi community, the four-day festival will begin on the night of June 22, corresponding to the seventh day of the Assamese month of Ahaar, and will conclude at sunrise on June 26.

Temple authorities have initiated preliminary planning for the annual congregation and are holding discussions with the district administration over security, crowd management and logistical arrangements. The mela is expected to attract lakhs of devotees, ascetics and pilgrims from different parts of the country.

In a move aimed at easing congestion and improving movement of pilgrims, authorities have decided to introduce an additional access route from the Pandu side this year. Along with the existing Nursery route, devotees will also be able to approach the temple through the newly developed Pandu-side road.

Several sadhus have already started arriving at Kamakhya Dham ahead of the festival, while temple authorities anticipate a substantial increase in the number of ascetics and visitors in the coming weeks.

To strengthen surveillance and security during the mela, advanced CCTV cameras are also set to be installed across the temple premises.

The Ambubachi Mela, often referred to as the “Mahakumbh of the East,” is one of Assam’s most prominent spiritual events and annually witnesses large gatherings of devotees at the Nilachal Hills shrine dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya.