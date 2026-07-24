Daughter of Assam's NDA minister uses abusive language for PM Modi at CJP protest

Dibisa Mahanta, daughter of Assam Cabinet Minister and senior Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Keshab Mahanta, courted controversy after she was seen raising an abusive slogan against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while participating in a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest in Guwahati demanding education reforms and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

During the protest held at Chachal on July 23, videos circulating on social media showed Dibisa Mahanta chanting the slogan, 'Neem Ka Patta Kadwa Hai, Modi Sala Bhadwa Hai.' The slogan, directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, contains an abusive Hindi slur that translates roughly to 'Neem leaves are bitter; Modi is a pimp.' The slogan has drawn criticism on social media for its derogatory and offensive language aimed at the Prime Minister.

Her father, Keshab Mahanta, is an AGP leader and serves as Assam's Minister for Revenue in the BJP-led NDA government.

Videos and photographs from the protest showed Dibisa Mahanta sitting alongside student activists, holding placards and raising slogans during the demonstration organised under the banner of the CJP.

The videos quickly went viral on social media, triggering widespread debate over the participation of the daughter of a serving NDA cabinet minister in a protest targeting the Prime Minister. Many users also criticised the language used in the slogan, calling it abusive and inappropriate.

Meanwhile, India Today NE reached out to Dibisa Mahanta for her response but could not establish contact. Attempts were also made to contact her father, Assam Cabinet Minister Keshab Mahanta, for his reaction to the controversy. However, he was unavailable for comment at the time of publication.

Following the controversy, Dibisa Mahanta appears to have either deactivated or taken down her social media account, making it inaccessible.

The protest drew students, youth and civil society members from across Assam and other northeastern states. Organisers said the demonstration was held in solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk and students protesting in New Delhi, while demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and comprehensive reforms to the country's examination system.

Protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging repeated irregularities in national-level examinations. The gathering also expressed solidarity with students injured during the "Chalo Sansad" protest in New Delhi earlier this week and called for greater transparency and accountability in the examination process.

The Guwahati protest coincided with a nationwide agitation over the alleged examination irregularities. On July 23, Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike following discussions with the Centre.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre would bring legislation to establish fast-track courts and ensure stricter punishment in examination paper leak cases, reiterating that safeguarding the future of students remains the government's priority.

Although the protest concluded peacefully, Dibisa Mahanta's participation and the abusive slogan directed at the Prime Minister emerged as one of its most controversial moments, drawing significant political attention across Assam and on social media.