Motorists using expressways across India will face a toll hike starting Monday, June 3, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced an average increase of 5 per cent in toll rates.

Nine toll gates in the state of Assam will charge at new enhanced rates ranging from a minimum of Rs 5 to Rs 35 from vehicle owners.

This decision comes after a delay due to the Lok Sabha elections, pushing the implementation from the initially planned date of April 1 to June 3, 2024.

The yearly revision of the highway user fee, a regular adjustment by the NHAI, was deferred to avoid any impact on the election process. With the elections concluded, the revised toll rates are now set to take effect, impacting drivers on expressways nationwide.

The increase aims to cover maintenance costs and improvements for the national highway infrastructure, ensuring better service and safety for road users. This annual revision aligns with NHAI's efforts to manage and upgrade India's extensive road network effectively.

Motorists should prepare for the new rates as they plan their travels, with the changes becoming operational from Monday. The NHAI has communicated that this hike is part of their standard annual adjustment to cope with inflation and rising maintenance expenses.