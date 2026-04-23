DC Kamrup Metro reviews preparations for NEET (UG) 2026 exam

The District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan district chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations for the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, scheduled to be held on May 3.

The meeting, attended by senior officials including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Additional District Commissioner, city coordinators, and centre supervisors of all 17 exam centres, focused on ensuring the secure and smooth conduct of the examination.

Officials discussed key operational aspects such as examination-day timelines, bell schedules, authorised personnel, and necessary materials required for conducting the exam efficiently.

A detailed presentation by City Coordinator-1 outlined examination guidelines, operational procedures, and security arrangements, helping orient centre in-charges and officials on their responsibilities.

Strict security measures have been planned, including frisking, biometric verification, CCTV surveillance, and installation of jammers at examination centres. Special provisions have also been made for PwBD candidates in line with inclusive norms.

The meeting also reviewed protocols to prevent unfair practices, handling of confidential materials, post-examination dispatch procedures, and staff deployment guidelines.

The DC emphasised the importance of meticulous planning and strong inter-departmental coordination to maintain the integrity of the examination and ensure a hassle-free experience for candidates.