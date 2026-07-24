'Death toll may rise further': Assam MLAs across party lines call for united relief effort amid devastating floods

As Assam continues to battle one of its worst flood disasters in recent years, political leaders across party lines have expressed concern over the scale of devastation, warning that the death toll could rise further while urging a united response to the crisis.

BJP MLA Chakradhar Gogoi said the full extent of the damage is yet to emerge as rescue teams are still struggling to reach several inaccessible areas.

"The flood is so severe that the number of casualties may be even higher than what has been reported so far. We cannot speak about it now because the rescue work is still incomplete. Many areas are extremely difficult to access. Once the Chief Minister returns, he will present the complete assessment of the damage," Gogoi said, while expressing condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Echoing the need for collective action, BJP MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha appealed to people across the state to stand with flood-affected communities.

"This is a crucial time, and all the people of Assam should come together to help those affected by the floods. We must ensure that such a situation never arises again and that vulnerable areas are made safer in the future," he said.

Leader of the Opposition Wazed Ali Choudhury described the floods as an unprecedented tragedy, noting that many of the worst-hit districts had not experienced such devastation in decades.

"This is a very sad incident. Yesterday, Akhil Gogoi brought an adjournment motion, which we supported because this is an issue of immense public importance. Several districts have been affected by floods for the first time in many years, and naturally the administration was not prepared for such an extraordinary situation," Choudhury said.

Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar also warned that the official death toll of 47 could increase, citing reports of several people still missing.

"The government's report puts the death toll at 47, but many people are still missing, so the number may rise. I urge the government to intensify rescue operations immediately because the situation has never been this severe. The Central and state governments should work together, and as the Opposition, we are also ready to extend any assistance required," Sikdar said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 7.21 lakh people across 11 districts remain affected by the floods, with rescue and relief operations continuing in the worst-hit areas.