The death toll in the head-on collision between a truck and a passenger Traveller vehicle near Rongajan in Assam’s Kaziranga has risen to 12, according to preliminary reports.

The accident occurred when a speeding truck collided head-on with the Traveller, which was travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon. Most of the passengers onboard the vehicle were reportedly students. The registration number of the accident-hit Traveller is AS 02 AC 6690.

The impact left the Traveller badly mangled, with several passengers trapped inside. Local residents and police personnel launched a rescue operation following the collision.

While some injured passengers were initially rushed to Kohora Model Hospital, those who sustained serious injuries have reportedly been referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for further treatment.

The tragic accident has cast a pall of gloom across the region. Further details about the victims and the circumstances leading to the collision are awaited.