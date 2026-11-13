Death toll rises to 12 in truck-traveller collision in Assam’s Kaziranga
A truck and a passenger Traveller collided head-on near Rongajan in Kaziranga, killing 12 people. Most passengers were reportedly students, while rescue teams rushed the injured to hospital.
- Traveller was heading from Bokakhat towards Nagaon, preliminary reports said
- Most passengers aboard the severely damaged vehicle were reportedly students
- Several occupants remained trapped inside after the powerful head-on impact
The death toll in the head-on collision between a truck and a passenger Traveller vehicle near Rongajan in Assam’s Kaziranga has risen to 12, according to preliminary reports.
The accident occurred when a speeding truck collided head-on with the Traveller, which was travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon. Most of the passengers onboard the vehicle were reportedly students. The registration number of the accident-hit Traveller is AS 02 AC 6690.
The impact left the Traveller badly mangled, with several passengers trapped inside. Local residents and police personnel launched a rescue operation following the collision.
While some injured passengers were initially rushed to Kohora Model Hospital, those who sustained serious injuries have reportedly been referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for further treatment.
The tragic accident has cast a pall of gloom across the region. Further details about the victims and the circumstances leading to the collision are awaited.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today