The death toll in the head-on collision between a truck and a passenger Traveller vehicle near Rongajan in Assam’s Kaziranga has risen to 23.

The accident occurred when a speeding truck collided head-on with the Traveller, which was travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon. Most of the passengers onboard the vehicle were reportedly students. The registration number of the accident-hit Traveller is AS 02 AC 6690. The driver has been identified as Abdul Majid.

The Traveller, which had a seating capacity of 27 passengers, was badly mangled in the impact. Several passengers were trapped inside the vehicle following the collision, prompting local residents and police personnel to launch a rescue operation.

While some injured passengers were initially rushed to Kohora Model Hospital, those who sustained serious injuries were reportedly referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for further treatment.

Details of the vehicle’s traffic challans have also emerged. The Traveller reportedly had 12 challans that were paid, amounting to Rs 38,500, while another challan of Rs 4,000 remains outstanding. The Rs 4,000 penalty is reportedly the applicable fine for overspeeding by a commercial vehicle in Assam.

Further details about the victims and the circumstances leading to the collision are awaited. The investigation is underway.