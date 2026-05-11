Debabrata Saikia congratulates Himanta Biswa Sarma, raises key Assam issues in open letter

Debabrata Saikia has written to Himanta Biswa Sarma, congratulating him on the NDA’s victory in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections while simultaneously urging the incoming government to address several long-pending and sensitive issues concerning the state.

In the letter dated May 11, Saikia congratulated Sarma on returning to power and expressed hope that Assam would witness progress, sustainable development and peace during the next five-year term under his leadership.

At the same time, the former Leader of Opposition drew attention to what he described as crucial unresolved matters requiring immediate intervention from the new government.

Among the issues highlighted was the implementation of the Assam Accord and the deportation of illegal immigrants. Saikia also urged the government to expedite the process of granting Scheduled Tribe status to six indigenous communities of Assam.

Referring to the political atmosphere during the elections, Saikia claimed that divisions and hostility had emerged among different communities and linguistic groups in the state. He appealed to the Chief Minister-designate to take strong measures to restore harmony and strengthen the broader Assamese identity.

The Congress leader also sought speedy progress in the investigation into the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg and called for all necessary support to the singer’s family during the inquiry process.

Concluding the letter, Saikia wished Sarma a successful, people-oriented and harmonious tenure as Chief Minister of Assam.