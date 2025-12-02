Debabrata Saikia demands salary deduction for minister Ashok Singhal over absence from assembly

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia, has written to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding the deduction of salary and allowances of Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal for remaining absent from the ongoing assembly session for five consecutive days.



Saikia, in his letter to the CM, alleged that while the government has taken punitive action against contractual employees, including salary cuts for participating in peaceful protests seeking equal pay, recognition of language rights and service benefits, it has failed to adopt the same approach when a Cabinet minister skipped legislative responsibilities.



He highlighted that these National Health Mission department protestors had served the state at great personal risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, yet now face disciplinary measures for exercising their democratic rights. “Such arbitrary and anti-people decisions only raise serious ethical concerns,” Saikia stated.



Referring to public discussions around Singhal’s absence, Saikia said minister Singhal was reportedly involved in government-related activities outside the secretariat during the Assembly session, an alleged violation of duty and attendance norms prescribed for public office.



“If the government considers salary deductions justified against employees for their absence during protests, then ministers should not be exempt from the same rule,” Saikia asserted.



He urged the chief minister to initiate action under Rule 24 of the Assam Legislative Assembly Salary and Allowances Act and the Code of Conduct for Ministers, ensuring Singhal’s salary for the said period is deducted. He also demanded that the disciplinary salary cuts imposed on NHM employees be withdrawn immediately and that the government resolve their grievances through proper dialogue.