Debabrata Saikia files nomination from Nazira, eyes fourth term as Congress bets on alliance

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia on March 20 filed his nomination as the Indian National Congress candidate from the Nazira Assembly constituency in Sivasagar district, seeking a fourth consecutive term from the seat.

Saikia was accompanied by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi and other senior party leaders during the filing of his nomination. Nazira, considered a traditional stronghold of the Saikia family, has previously been represented by his father, former Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia, and his mother Hemoprava Saikia.

The Congress is contesting the upcoming Assembly elections as part of a broader opposition alliance that includes the Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, and the All Party Hills Leaders Conference.

Expressing confidence, Saikia said he is optimistic about retaining his seat and asserted that the opposition alliance stands a strong chance of forming the next government in Assam, potentially ending the decade-long rule of the BJP-led NDA.

The counting of votes for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled for May 4.