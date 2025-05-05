The political atmosphere in Assam is heating up ahead of the panchayat polls, with Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia launching a scathing attack on the State Election Commission (SEC) and state police for allegedly favoring the ruling BJP-led alliance.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Saikia accused the SEC of turning a blind eye to repeated violations of the model code of conduct by ruling party leaders during the ongoing election campaign. He further alleged that state police forces are acting as an extension of the BJP, rather than as neutral law enforcement.

"The BJP has been openly violating election norms, offering government scheme benefits in exchange for votes and intimidating voters with threats of exclusion if they refuse support," Saikia claimed. "Despite providing video evidence and multiple complaints, the SEC has remained silent, failing to ensure a level playing field."

Saikia alleged that ruling party MLAs have made public promises of inclusion in welfare schemes while warning of consequences for non-compliant voters—clear breaches of poll conduct rules. "The police, instead of taking action, are working like the BJP's personal force," he added.

The Congress leader asserted that public sentiment is shifting against the ruling government’s "anti-people policies," and claimed that opposition parties are receiving a positive response across the state. "The people are looking for change at the grassroots level. This bodes well for the upcoming Assembly elections," he said.

Commenting on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s continued accusations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over alleged links to Pakistan’s ISI, Saikia dismissed the claims as political distraction. "The BJP has failed to deliver on its promises and is now desperate to divert public attention. First, they tried communal polarization by labeling Congress as a 'lungi party,' which fell flat. Now they are dragging Gaurav Gogoi's name to stir controversy," he remarked.

Panchayat polls are being conducted in Assam's 27 districts in two phases, on May 2 and 7, marking the first rural elections since the delimitation of constituencies. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 11.