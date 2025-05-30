Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has raised alarm over what he termed as “unconstitutional detentions and illegal pushbacks” being carried out by the Assam Government along the India-Bangladesh border.

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Saikia expressed grave concern over the ongoing "push back drive", citing serious violations of constitutional rights and judicial process.

According to the letter dated May 30, 2025, since May 23, Assam Police have allegedly detained hundreds of Indian citizens, many of whom were not facing any legal proceedings related to citizenship. Although some were released later, Saikia claimed that the lack of due process and transparency remains deeply troubling.

He further highlighted media reports suggesting that many detainees, including women, were forcibly pushed into no-man’s-land at the India-Bangladesh border. Bangladesh has refused to accept them, effectively rendering them stateless.



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Saikia warned that this operation violates India's constitutional values, international human rights standards, and even the Union Government's own stated deportation protocols, which mandate "unambiguous verification of nationality" prior to repatriation. He reminded the EAM of his parliamentary remarks affirming this position.

The Congress leader also alleged that the drive disproportionately targets Muslim communities, risking communal polarisation and further undermining India’s secular ethos. He added that ongoing Supreme Court proceedings on related matters make these actions a clear breach of judicial authority.

In his statement, Saikia said:

“Pushing Indian citizens into no-man’s-land without verification is unconstitutional and fundamentally inhumane. The repatriation during the pendency of a Supreme Court case constitutes a grave breach of the judicial process.”

He called for immediate central intervention to:

> Halt all unconstitutional deportations,

> Ensure proper nationality verification,

> Release all wrongfully detained citizens, and

> Publicly disclose the names and locations of detainees.

Saikia concluded by urging the Central Government to act swiftly before “more lives are destroyed by these reckless and illegal actions.”