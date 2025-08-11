Debabrata Saikia urges Assam government to formulate policy to protect migrant labourers

Leader of the Opposition in Assam, Debabrata Saikia, has called upon the state government to urgently implement systematic recruitment and protection mechanisms for workers across the state, with a special focus on Upper Assam, amid increasing reports of harassment and discrimination against labourers from Lower Assam.

In a detailed representation, Saikia highlighted that in recent months, certain workers from Lower Assam have faced humiliation, eviction threats, and targeted harassment in Upper Assam under the pretext of identifying “illegal Bangladeshi nationals.” He alleged that these actions were often based purely on linguistic or religious identity, constituting violations of several constitutional provisions, including Articles 15, 19, 25, and 29.

The Opposition leader pointed out that during the July 2024 Legislative Assembly session, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had publicly cautioned certain Lower Assam workers against traveling to Upper Assam. Saikia claimed that this has emboldened some groups to target linguistic and religious minority labourers, forcing them to leave their workplaces. In some areas, the situation has escalated into heightened tensions despite police presence and foreigner-detection mechanisms.

“The state’s civil and police administrations appear to be functioning like political agents rather than enforcing the law,” Saikia said, adding that no meaningful intervention has been seen from the Chief Minister or any minister despite their constitutional oath.