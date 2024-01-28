Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has penned a letter to Governor of Assam, highlighting concerns about government interference in the functioning of Gauhati University.

In the official letter (No.ALA/LOP/33/2300) dated January 27, 2024, Saikia expresses deep concern over the alleged imposition of restrictions on the ability of university professors to express independent views. He asserts that the free exchange of diverse thoughts is fundamental to the essence of true academic institutions and that professors play a pivotal role in fostering an environment of unrestricted intellectual exploration.

The letter specifically addresses a directive by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, calling for punitive action against Prof. Akhil Ranjan Dutta, the Head of the Department of Political Science. Prof. Dutta had expressed his displeasure at a derogatory remark made by the Chief Minister against Dr. Hiren Gohain, a renowned educationist and social scientist.

Saikia contends that government interference in academic matters not only hampers the intellectual growth of institutions but also undermines their societal role as engines of progress and enlightenment. He draws parallels to instances of curbing academic freedom in the country, citing examples such as the expulsion of educators who exposed government misinformation.