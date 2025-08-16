Debabrata Saikia writes to Amit Shah, seeks stronger security at Assam–Bangladesh border

Leader of Opposition in Assam, Debabrata Saikia, has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging a comprehensive review and strengthening of security measures along the Assam–Bangladesh border.

In his letter to the Union Home Minister, Saikia expressed concern over the recurring “pushback operations” carried out by Assam Police since May 2025. According to him, while the state government has repeatedly acknowledged the deportation of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals, the situation raises serious questions about the effectiveness of existing border management frameworks and coordination between agencies.

Citing official records, Debabrata Saikia pointed out that a new pushback strategy was announced on May 10, 2025, with intensified operations beginning May 23. Since then, multiple drives on May 31, June 8, June 27, July 6, and August 3 have reportedly led to the repatriation of more than 300 individuals.

Despite the deployment of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the 267.5 km Assam–Bangladesh border, Saikia noted that infiltration remains a persistent challenge. He highlighted three key concerns:

The adequacy of BSF deployment in difficult terrain.

Gaps in coordination between the BSF and Assam Police.

Possible legal and diplomatic complications arising from state-level pushbacks conducted without Foreigners Tribunal processes.

The Congress leader called for the Union Home Ministry’s immediate intervention, recommending:

A review of BSF deployment and operational strategies.

Strengthened coordination protocols between central and state agencies.

Greater use of technology-driven border surveillance systems.

Proactive diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh to address root causes of infiltration.

Clear and uniform guidelines for handling infiltrators in line with national policy.

Saikia emphasized that the matter is not only crucial to India’s internal security but also carries significant diplomatic dimensions, and therefore demands urgent attention from the Centre.