Advocate General of Assam, Debajit Saikia, has resigned from the membership of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) following differences over the proposed relocation of the High Court premises to North Guwahati.

His resignation comes in the wake of strong opposition from the GHCBA against the shifting of the existing High Court premises.

In his resignation letter addressed to the President of the GHCBA, Saikia stated that his constitutional and official duties required him to align with the decision of the Gauhati High Court and the Government of Assam regarding the proposed relocation.

He emphasized that the move aimed to provide a better and more conducive environment for the legal fraternity, including lawyers, judges, litigants, and other stakeholders.

“Personally also, I, without any hesitation, support the decision and process to shift the present High Court premise to the proposed new location, which is not only the call of the hour due to various deficiencies and shortfalls in the existing infrastructure but also will provide a much better working ambience to the new generation and upcoming lawyers while mitigating all existing deficiencies,” Saikia wrote in his letter.



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The GHCBA has been actively protesting against the proposed shift, citing concerns about accessibility, disruption of legal proceedings, and the impact on legal professionals and litigants. The association has organized demonstrations and voiced strong opposition to the plan.

Saikia acknowledged the stark contrast in positions between the GHCBA and the government on this issue and expressed concern over potential conflicts of interest.

“Now, it is quite apparent that while discharging duty in my official/constitutional as well as in my personal capacity on the issue of shifting of the Gauhati High Court premise, I foresee numerous situations in which there may arise conflict of interest due to the diametrically opposite stands of the Gauhati High Court and Government of Assam on one side, while GHCBA on the other,” he mentioned in his letter.

To prevent such conflicts, Saikia formally requested the cancellation of his membership from the GHCBA. He expressed that his decision was taken in the greater interest of present and future generations of lawyers and for the overall betterment of the justice delivery system.

The resignation of the Advocate General amid this ongoing controversy has further intensified the debate surrounding the relocation of the Gauhati High Court.

While the government argues that the move is essential for modernizing the judicial infrastructure, opposition from legal practitioners signals deeper concerns about its practical implications.