Decades-old sale deed allegedly reused to clear multiple land mutations in Assam's Dhubri

A suspected land mutation scam has come to light at the Dhubri Revenue Circle Office in Assam, where a Land Revenue Supervisor (LRS) allegedly used a single genuine sale deed registered more than two decades ago to approve multiple land mutations for different buyers.

The official, identified as Nur Islam Sarkar, is accused of exploiting an authentic sale deed executed in 2003 to process separate Namjari (land mutation) applications in 2026. The deed originally related to a specific parcel of land in Kachuarkhash village.

According to the allegations, the same deed number was subsequently used to sanction land mutations for three different purchasers involving separate plots in Jhagrarpar, near Dhubri town, despite the land bearing no connection to the original property covered by the 2003 document.

The alleged manipulation effectively shifted the land records from Kachuarkhash to a different locality while using the same registered deed to facilitate multiple ownership claims. The case has raised concerns over possible tampering with official land records and the safeguards governing archived revenue documents.

The alleged irregularities have also prompted questions over how a single registered sale deed could be used repeatedly without triggering scrutiny within the revenue administration.

Calls have grown for a comprehensive investigation into the land mutations cleared during Nur Islam Sarkar's tenure, along with a detailed audit of records maintained by the Dhubri Revenue Circle Office to determine whether similar transactions were processed using the same method.