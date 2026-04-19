Decomposed body of missing polling official found in Assam's Karbi Anglong

The decomposed body of a polling official who went missing during election duty has been recovered from a remote hill tract in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, authorities said on April 19.

The body of Cornelius Kindu was discovered on Saturday in the Rongwongwey area by local residents, who informed the police. Officials confirmed that the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition when found.

Kindu had been serving as the third officer at a polling station set up at Sarpo Kathar LP School. He was reported missing on April 9 after leaving the booth during polling hours, citing illness. He did not return to his residence in Diphu, prompting concern among colleagues and officials.

A search operation was launched soon after he was reported missing. Teams combed the surrounding forested hills for several days, deploying drones to navigate the difficult terrain, but no trace was found until the recovery on Saturday.

Police said the cause of death has not yet been established. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.