Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed deep concern over reports of an Air India flight crash that reportedly occurred in Ahmedabad earlier today.





Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister conveyed his anxiety and prayers for those on board. He posted, "Deeply concerned by reports of an Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad. Praying for the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew members."





While official confirmation and details from Air India and aviation authorities are still awaited, CM Sarma’s message underscores the gravity of the situation and the nation's collective hope for minimal casualties, if any.

Air India’s flight AI-171, en route to London with 242 people on board, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed on Wednesday.



The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, bearing tail number VT-ANB, lifted off from Runway 23 at approximately 1:39 PM IST (08:09 UTC). Moments after departure, air traffic control received a distress "Mayday" signal from the cockpit, before all communication was abruptly lost.



According to eyewitnesses and official reports, the aircraft plummeted to the ground just beyond the airport perimeter. Thick plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the crash site, indicating a severe impact.



The ill-fated flight was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Licensed Type Commander with over 8,200 hours of flying experience, accompanied by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flight hours.



Emergency response teams, including fire and rescue units, rushed to the scene to contain the blaze and search for survivors. As of now, there is no official confirmation on casualties, but officials fear that all 242 individuals, including passengers and crew, may have perished.



An investigation has been launched by the DGCA to determine the cause of the crash. The black box and cockpit voice recorder are being located to assist in the inquiry.



Further updates will be shared as the situation develops.