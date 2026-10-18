‘Deeply distressing and heartbreaking’: Assam CM on Kolkata stampede that killed 19

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 18 expressed condolences to the families of those killed in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, describing the incident as deeply distressing and heartbreaking.

At least 19 people were killed and 25 injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, following a surge in the crowd amid rain.

Extending condolences on behalf of the people of Assam, Sarma said the state stood in solidarity with the people of West Bengal during this difficult time.

“The tragic stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Puja Pandal is deeply distressing and heartbreaking,” the chief minister said in a social media post.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and expressed hope that the bereaved families would find the strength to cope with their loss.

“I pray to Maa Durga for the swift recovery of the injured, and for strength and courage for the grieving families,” Sarma added.