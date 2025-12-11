‘Deeply pained’: Assam CM mourns 14 deaths, urges urgent rescue after Arunachal gorge tragedy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed profound grief over the deaths of 14 people from the state following a horrific road accident in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, where a truck carrying passengers fell into a deep gorge.

The chief minister confirmed that district administration officials are coordinating with Arunachal Pradesh authorities to provide all necessary assistance, whilst relief and rescue teams continue searching for seven people still missing from the incident.

"Deeply pained by the passing away of 14 of our people from Assam in a terrible accident in Arunachal Pradesh," Sarma wrote on social media platform X. "Relief and rescue teams are prioritising locating missing or unaccounted people at the earliest. We are also ensuring that medical help is provided to those in need."

The tragedy occurred on the Hayuliang-Chaglagam Road in Anjaw district, located in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, earlier this week. All victims were residents of Assam's Tinsukia district.

Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said his office received information about the accident around 11 am on Thursday. "We contacted the DCs of Anjaw and Tezu for confirmation," Paul told PTI. "Both the DCs said that rescue teams have so far recovered 14 bodies and found one person alive."

The district administration has dispatched a team comprising a circle officer and police personnel to the accident site. "They have reached Tezu and within 2-3 hours, we will be able to give more details," Paul added.

The chief minister extended his condolences to the bereaved families, stating his "thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families in this tough time."