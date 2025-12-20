"Deeply saddened": Assam CM directs probe into Rajdhani–elephant collision

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 20, expressed deep anguish over the death of seven elephants after the herd of jumbos were hit by Rajdhani Express.

In a statement shared on social media, he said the state government was “deeply saddened” by the loss of wildlife and announced that he had directed the Forest Department to conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident. The Chief Minister also stressed the need to strengthen protection measures for wildlife corridors, particularly during seasons of low visibility when such accidents are more likely to occur.

A tragic collision between wildlife and rail infrastructure unfolded in Assam’s Nagaon district early Saturday, December 20 morning, claiming the lives of seven wild elephants and leaving a high-speed passenger train derailed, once again spotlighting the fragile interface between development and conservation in the Northeast.

The incident occurred in the Jamunamukh–Kampur section under the Lumding Division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), when the Sairang–New Delhi Rajdhani Express struck a herd of elephants crossing the tracks. The impact led to the derailment of the locomotive and five coaches of the premium train. Railway authorities confirmed that no passengers were injured in the accident.

According to local residents and forest officials, the herd comprised around eight elephants, including adults and calves. Seven elephants—three adults and four calves—were killed on the spot, while one calf sustained critical injuries and was rushed for veterinary care. The accident site lies approximately 126 kilometres from Guwahati, in a region known for frequent elephant movement across railway lines.

Soon after the derailment, accident relief trains, senior railway officials, and emergency response teams were dispatched to the site to manage rescue operations, clear debris, and restore the damaged track. Forest Department personnel also reached the location to assess the scale of wildlife loss and to assist in the treatment of the injured calf.

Railway sources said the presence of elephant carcasses, damaged coaches, and scattered debris on the tracks led to prolonged disruption of train services, severely affecting connectivity to Upper Assam and several northeastern destinations. Restoration work continued for several hours as officials worked to normalise rail traffic.

Passengers travelling aboard the affected Rajdhani Express were temporarily accommodated in vacant berths in other coaches. Railway officials said that once the train reaches Guwahati, additional coaches will be attached to ensure all passengers are comfortably accommodated before the train resumes its onward journey to New Delhi.

The incident has reignited concerns over elephant deaths along railway tracks in Assam, where critical wildlife corridors intersect with busy rail routes. Conservationists have repeatedly called for speed restrictions, improved warning systems, and better coordination between railway and forest authorities to prevent such tragedies.

As investigations begin, the collision stands as a stark reminder of the urgent need to balance infrastructure growth with ecological responsibility in one of India’s most wildlife-rich regions.