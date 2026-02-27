Defection politics ahead of Assam 2026 polls: Ghanashyam Das quits GSP, joins UPPL

In a significant political development ahead of the Assam 2026 elections, former Executive Member (EM) and Dihira constituency MCLA Ghanashyam Das has resigned from the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) and joined the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

The move is being seen as a major blow to GSP led by Naba Kumar Sarania, as Ghanashyam Das was considered a key figure within the party. His departure comes at a crucial time when political alignments are beginning to take shape ahead of the upcoming polls.

Das formally joined the UPPL under the leadership of party president Pramod Boro, signaling a possible shift in political dynamics in the region. Political observers believe the development could influence the electoral landscape, particularly in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The defection highlights the intensifying political realignments as parties gear up for the 2026 Assembly elections.