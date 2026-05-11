Delay in Bodo History, Geography textbooks due to manuscript preparation, says Minister Ranoj Pegu
Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu said Bodo medium History and Geography textbooks have been delayed during manuscript preparation. The clarification follows concerns raised by the Bodo Sahitya Sabha over timely availability for students.
- Pegu said concerns followed representations from the Bodo Sahitya Sabha
- All other Bodo medium textbooks have already been distributed, the minister said
- Only the two pending subjects required extra time for manuscript work
Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday, May 11, said the supply of Bodo medium textbooks for History and Geography has been delayed due to the time required for manuscript preparation.
In a post on X, Pegu said his attention had been drawn to concerns raised by the Bodo Sahitya Sabha regarding the timely supply of Bodo medium textbooks to students.
Clarifying the issue, the minister said the distribution of all other Bodo medium textbooks has already been completed. However, the History and Geography textbooks are yet to be supplied as additional time was needed for preparation of manuscripts.
He said, as per the State Academic Calendar, classes for History and Geography are scheduled to begin in June, and accordingly, the supply of Bodo medium textbooks for the two subjects is also planned for the same month.
The clarification comes amid concerns raised by the Bodo Sahitya Sabha over delays in the availability of textbooks for students studying in Bodo medium schools across Assam.
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