Delay in Bodo History, Geography textbooks due to manuscript preparation, says Minister Ranoj Pegu

Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday, May 11, said the supply of Bodo medium textbooks for History and Geography has been delayed due to the time required for manuscript preparation.

In a post on X, Pegu said his attention had been drawn to concerns raised by the Bodo Sahitya Sabha regarding the timely supply of Bodo medium textbooks to students.

My attention has been drawn to the concerns expressed by the Bodo Sahitya Sabha regarding the timely supply of Bodo medium textbooks to students. I would like to clarify that the supply of all Bodo medium textbooks, except History and Geography, has already been completed.



As… — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) May 11, 2026



Clarifying the issue, the minister said the distribution of all other Bodo medium textbooks has already been completed. However, the History and Geography textbooks are yet to be supplied as additional time was needed for preparation of manuscripts.

He said, as per the State Academic Calendar, classes for History and Geography are scheduled to begin in June, and accordingly, the supply of Bodo medium textbooks for the two subjects is also planned for the same month.

The clarification comes amid concerns raised by the Bodo Sahitya Sabha over delays in the availability of textbooks for students studying in Bodo medium schools across Assam.