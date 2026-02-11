Deleted as ‘permanently shifted’, Assam voters can reapply under RP Act provision

Eligible voters whose names were deleted from Assam’s electoral rolls during the recent Special Revision (SR) on the ground of having “permanently shifted” can reapply for inclusion under a specific provision of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1950, officials said on February 10.

According to election authorities, individuals who moved from their earlier place of residence due to various reasons, including eviction drives or other administrative actions, may have found their names struck off from their previous polling stations or constituencies. If such electors were unable to apply for transfer of their names before deletion, they can now seek fresh inclusion at their current address.

An official said these voters will be eligible to apply in Form 6 after the publication of the final electoral roll at the end of the Special Revision exercise. The state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has issued instructions in this regard to all District Election Officers (DEOs), clarifying the procedure to be followed.

“In view of recent displacements in Assam due to various reasons or administrative actions, some electors were removed from the rolls as ‘permanently shifted’ but were unable to submit applications for shifting, as only one form can be processed during a single revision,” the CEO’s letter stated.

The communication referred to provisions under Section 24 of the RP Act, 1950, which allow an elector to appeal to the DEO against deletion of their name within the prescribed time. It also permits submission of Form 6 for inclusion of name in the electoral roll during summary revision or continuous updation.

Officials clarified that Form 6, typically used for new voter enrolment, can in such cases be used by those whose names were deleted from their previous location but who could not submit Form 8 for shifting or correction because a Form 7 — objection or deletion — was already under process against them during the revision.

The CEO has directed DEOs to undertake rigorous scrutiny of such Form 6 applications to ensure that only eligible voters are included and that no duplication occurs. Applicants will be required to submit a copy of their previous EPIC card along with all standard supporting documents prescribed under Form 6.

Under the procedure, the “Receiving District” — where the applicant currently resides — will forward the application to the “Verifying District” where the elector was previously enrolled, for cross-verification. Applicants must also appear in person before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for a hearing and produce all requisite documents and details.

After examining inputs from the Verifying District, the Receiving District will dispose of the Form 6 application in accordance with the law, the letter added.

The final electoral roll for Assam was published on Tuesday, with over 2.43 lakh names deleted from the draft list. The updated roll comprises nearly 1.25 crore male voters, 1.24 crore female voters and 343 third-gender electors.