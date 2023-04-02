Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on April 2 took a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over various issues pertaining to development works and the HSLC paper leak case.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that if the Assam government can't even conduct the HSLC exam, how they will run the state?

''He (Himanta Biswa Sarma) can't even conduct the HSLC exam, how he will run the government. There is an honest government in both Punjab and Delhi and this the reason that incident like paper leak does not happen there,'' Kejriwal said while speaking during a public meeting in Guwahati's Bharalumukh.

The Delhi Chief Minister also claimed that there must be someone in the government who is leaking the paper and targeted Sarma over job issues.

''There is no job in the state and youths are shouting for jobs but the Assam Chief Minister has failed in solving this issue. If AAP comes to power in the state, it will provide jobs to every job seeker'', he added.

Commenting on the political parties in Assam, Kejriwal looked aggressive as he left targeted almost every party in the state and accused them of cheating people who voted for them.

''Assam is fully equipped with all natural resources from minerals to rivers. However, everything has been destroyed by these political parties. You all gave a vote to these police parties but in return what you all got? Whoever got a chance they looted you all,'' Kejriwal claimed.

He also said that both Himanta and he came into power at the same time but Sarma did nothing for the state instead of doing dirty politics.

''In 2016 Himanta got elected and I formed my government in 2015, but today Delhi has changed entirely. On the other hand, Sarma did only dirty politics instead of development works,'' he said.

Later, Kejriwal also spoke over the Assam Chief Minister threatening him of sending him to jail and added, ''Do I look like a terrorist that I will be sent to jail? He should not forget Assamese culture.''

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann echoed similar sentiments and said that BJP sold the entire assets of the country and only bought media to promote them.

''BJP sold out the entire country. They sold LIC, rail, and other assets of the country and they only bought media,'' Mann added.

Mann further advised people that if BJP comes with money, they should accept it but while exercising their voting rights they should press AAP's button.

''AAP is a party that respects all cultures and but this is not the case with BJP and Congress as they only want to be themselves. Don't get scared of them, though they will try to do so and if they offer money don't refuse and accept it. At the time of voting, press AAP's button,'' he said.

Also read: US-based pro-Khalistani group issues threat to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma